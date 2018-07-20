Clear

Pit Bull Saves Family From House Fire

An Ocean County family is thanking their pit bull for helping them get out of their burning house.Jeremy Brown...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Ocean County family is thanking their pit bull for helping them get out of their burning house.

Jeremy Brown, his girlfriend, and both his parents were sound asleep early Monday morning, when their house caught fire.

Zeus woke the family up and got them to safety.

"If I didn't open my door, you can see the black smoke that rushed right into my fire alarm. It even melted it," Brown told KYW-TV. "It would have not gone off. The door is pretty sealed. So thankful to have him wake me up when he did because it really would have been worse."

The Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department says because of the dog's quick action, they realized what was happening immediately.

The fire was confined to one room.

