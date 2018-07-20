Clear

White House touts Kavanaugh's skills as a professor ... as well as his 'great hair'

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 5:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A White House news release issued Friday morning touted praise for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his former law students on his prowess as a professor -- as well as his hair.

The release cites a New York Times article published Thursday that looks at hundreds of anonymous student evaluations of Kavanaugh during his time as a professor at Harvard, Yale and Georgetown.

Alongside "great hair," highlighted comments in the news release included "best professor" and "very evenhanded."

According to the Times article, "in 12 sets of evaluations spanning 700 pages, there was almost only glowing praise for Judge Kavanaugh's teaching."

Students in the particularly praised his concern for ideological balance in class, even if they sensed his conservative views.

Recent polls show that Kavanaugh has the lowest initial net support for confirmation compared to past Supreme Court nominees, including the President Donald Trump-appointed Neil Gorsuch. He is facing a tough confirmation battle in the upcoming months.

A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
