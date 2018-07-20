Clear

Source: Mueller team wants to talk to 'Manhattan Madam'

A source tells CNN that the Mueller team wants to talk to Kristin Davis, formerly known at the "Manhattan Madam." Davis is a former employee of Roger Stone.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has reached out to the lawyer for Kristin Davis, famously known as the "Manhattan madam," a source familiar with the matter says.

Davis, who went to jail as a part of the scandal surrounding former Democratic New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, has worked for Roger Stone, an outside political adviser President Donald Trump. They are close -- Stone is the godfather to Davis' son.

The source did not have direct knowledge of why Mueller is interested in Davis.

Daniel Hochheiser, an attorney for Davis, said, "If the special counsel subpoenas her I will be representing her."

Hochheiser said neither he nor his client have been subpoenaed by Mueller's investigators.

He declined to comment on Davis' relationship with Stone or what role if any she may have in the investigation.

Asked whether the special counsel's office has asked for an interview with her, he referred calls to Mueller's office.

CNN has reached out to the special counsel's office for comment

TMZ was first to report the interest.

