Portland food cart owner who sprayed woman with hot sauce to pay $1000

A Portland food cart owner has agreed to pay up for spraying a customer with hot sauce during a heated exchange.
The food cart owner, 38-year-old Islam Elmasry, was arrested after the alleged incident last month at his downtown food cart "Small Pharaoh's".
The customer, Carlotta Washington, said she was not hurt. She told police Elmasry threw the hot sauce and a bottle at her after arguing about racial comments.
She said she caught the incident on video.
The case was headed to court, but the two sides reached a compromise. Elmasry agreed to pay Washington $1,000 in exchange for having his criminal charges dropped.
