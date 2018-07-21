Duck boat victims: 9 family members among 17 who died

The sinking of a duck boat near Branson, Missouri, took the lives of 17 people, including nine members of one family. The amphibious vehicle went down in about 40 feet of water Thursday during rough weather at Table Rock Lake.
The Stone County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office released the names of all victims early Saturday.
Here's what we know:
9 in family killed
The sheriff's office listed nine victims with the surname Coleman, from Indiana. The list included four children, the youngest aged just 1.
They were: Angela (45), Arya (1), Belinda (69), Ervin (76), Evan (7) , Glenn (40), Horace (70), Maxwell (2) and Reece (9).
Speaking to CNN International on Friday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson said, "One lady lost nine of 11 members of her family. ... I had a chance to talk to her, and it's difficult to find the right words to say other than your thoughts and prayers are with her."
The woman's 13-year-old nephew also survived, the governor said.
Steve and Lance Smith
Steve Smith, a vacationing retired teacher from Osceola, Arkansas, and his teenage son, Lance Smith, died in the lake, said Glenn Oakes, a church elder at the Osceola Church of Christ.
Oakes said he was informed of the deaths by in-laws of the Smiths. Oakes said Smith was a church deacon in their 35-member congregation. "It was a great loss for the church," says Oakes.
Smith's daughter, Loren, reportedly suffered a concussion in the incident, but was rescued and was taken to a local hospital. Pam Smith, the girl's mother, was on shore at the time of the accident. Lance Smith was 15 years old and his father was 53, police said.
Robert 'Bob' Williams
Williams, 73, was the driver on the duck boat.
"He'd talk to anybody," his widow, Judy Williams, said Friday in a phone interview. "He made an effect on many lives. He would give up his life for somebody. That's the kind of man Robert was, is."
His grandson, Victor Richardson, told CNN: "He was a God-fearing man; he was very humble. He was the calmest spirit you could ever meet."
Bob and Judy Williams were married for more than 30 years and lived in Branson, Richardson said.
William and Janice Bright
This husband and wife from the small town of Higginsville, Missouri, near Kansas City, died in the Branson accident, Karen Abbott, Williams Bright's sister, told CNN affiliate WDAF.
The couple had three children, Abbott said: "My great nieces and nephews now have no grandparents."
Police said Janice Bright was 63 and her husband was 65.
Leslie Dennison
The Stone Country Sheriff's Office said Dennison was 64 and from Illinois.
William Asher
Asher was from Missouri and was 69, the sheriff's office said.
Rosemarie Hamann
The sheriff's office said Hamann was 68 and from Missouri.
Related Content
- Duck boat victims: 9 family members among 17 who died
- 17 killed after duck boat capsizes in Missouri
- Tourists killed after duck boat capsized
- Witnesses describe 'tragic' duck boat capsize
- Video shows moments before duck boat sinks
- Witnesses, lawmakers react after 13 die in duck boat tragedy
- Missouri duck boat accident among deadliest in nearly 20 years
- Duck boat disaster: Tragedy strikes a country playground
- Man dies when crushed by boat
- American tourist dies in boat explosion