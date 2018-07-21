Hartford Police said they arrested a man on Saturday morning who was in possession of a stolen firearm.
Shawn Robinson Junior, 27, of East Hartford, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a high capacity magazine, theft of a firearm, and criminal trespassing.
Around 3 a.m. officers said they responded to the area of 107 Vine Street to a report of someone named "Shawn" who was in a parking lot and had brandished a gun.
Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a group of men standing around a car.
According to Police, a man walked to the rear of a car and dropped an object on the ground.
Officers detained the individuals and determined the object was a loaded green and black Ruger SR9 handgun.
Police said they searched an individual and found another live 9mm round in the man's pocket.
The pistol was ran with a dispatcher and it came back as stolen.
Shawn Robinson Junior, 27, of East Hartford, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a high capacity magazine, theft of a firearm, and criminal trespassing.
Related Content
- PD: Man arrested after brandishing firearm in parking lot
- PD: Man hits, kills woman with tire iron in Phoenix parking lot
- PD: Suffield man arrested for animal cruelty
- Man severely beaten for honking horn in parking lot
- Police: Suspects stole 31 firearms, killed man
- PD: Avondale man arrested for selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist
- PD: Phoenix man arrested after running over 21-month-old son
- PD: 3 women arrested for kidnapping, assault
- 18-year-old arrested after bringing airsoft gun to fight in school parking lot
- PD: Man assaulted, strangled pregnant girlfriend