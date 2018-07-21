Clear

Ex-Delavan-Darien Superintendent gets $160,000 payout after mass layoffs

Several laid of teachers and parents are outraged to find out that the former Delavan-Darien superintendent will be p...

Posted: Jul. 21, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Several laid of teachers and parents are outraged to find out that the former Delavan-Darien superintendent will be paid out more than $160,000.

Scroll for more content...

Laid off teachers say that $162,000 could be used to put two to four teachers back to work. However, the school board says that money is locked into a contract.

"I was appalled. So many teachers have been affected, their families have been affected, our community has been affected and yet he gets to save face,' said laid-off teacher Karleigh Kramer-Britt.

It's been three months since Kramer-Britt was laid off from her teaching job in the Delavan-Darien School district. She says it's been a hardship on her family.

"I have a new baby who's 3 months old now. I have a 3-year-old. It's a huge hardship," she said.

The district's former Superintendent Bob Crist was forced into an early retirement after a bookkeeping error led to mass layoffs.

At that point, School Board President Dr. Jeff Scherer says Crist was halfway through a two-year contract.

"At the end of the first year he was asked by the board because of the issues with not passing a referendum to retire early. But he did have a 2-year contract and we missed the date to not renew his contract by a long time, by more than a year," Scherer said.

Scherer says the district likely would have gone into a legal battle if they hadn't paid Crist out, something they didn't want to be a part of.

"Do you understand their frustrations with that? Of course. It's money we don't have," Scherer said.

As Kramer-Britt continues her search for employment, she's frustrated her former boss gets to move on with a big paycheck.

"He got to retire and say he was retiring and save face and in reality, I think he should have been fired and publicly fired," she said.

This school district plans to give another $2.5 million referendum another go this fall. Scherer says it would increase teaching staff by 25.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
High pressure is in control this weekend meaning that we are going to see very nice weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Will also be feeling less muggy outside, too. Enjoy!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events