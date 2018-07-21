Hip Hop artist Offset was arrested for possession of a gun outside of Atlanta.
A CBS46 source tells us the traffic stop happened around 3 p.m. Friday.
Offset and his body guard, 27 year-old Senay Gezahgn were pulled over in Clayton County for a lane violation. He was driving a 2014 Porsche Carrera and when the officers approached the vehicle, they smelled a strong scent of marijuana.
Offset, who's birth name is Kiari Cephus, has been charged with possession of pot, lane change violation, and possession of a gun by a felon. He is married to Love and Hip Hop star and rapper Cardi B. The pair recently gave birth to a baby girl named Kulture.
Related Content
- Migos rapper Offset arrested in Clayton County
- Rapper Kamaiyah arrested at airport
- Rapper T.I. arrested near Georgia home
- Clayton County school leaders say proposed tax bill could cost district millions
- Rapper XXXTentacion foreshadowed his own death
- Rapper Jimmy Wopo gunned down in Pittsburgh
- Cardi B: The female rapper making history
- Rapper T.I. charged with three misdemeanors
- Rapper Juelz Santana arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to airport
- Chance the Rapper tries his hand as a WGN weatherman