Clear

Fan tells Jamie Lee Curtis she saved his life

At the San Diego Comic-Con a fan shared a story about a near-death experience and how Jamie Lee Curtis' character in the movie "Halloween" kept him alive.

Posted: Jul. 21, 2018 7:39 PM
Updated: Jul. 21, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Who knew a panel at San Diego Comic-Con for the upcoming "Halloween" film would produce one of the most emotional moments of this year's annual fan convention?

It all started during a Q&A portion of the program when audience member Jeffrey Scott recounted his encounter with a knife-wielding home invader.

"I was scared out of my mind and out of nowhere this thought inside of me went, 'Well, what would Jamie Lee Curtis do?'" Scott said, according to videos posted online from those in attendance. "To make a long story short, I'm here today because of the way that you portrayed Lauri Strode. I'm a victor today instead of a victim."

As Scott started getting emotional, he told Curtis, "You're the only reason I came to Comic-Con this year."

Listening from the stage inside Hall H, the convention's largest venue, Curtis started to descend so she could give him a hug.

Moderator Yvette Nicole Brown was equally stunned by the story, saying several times, "That's amazing."

Curtis spent several minutes with Scott and even posed for a few photos.

For those who have never been to a convention like Comic-Con, close interactions with the celebrities in attendance are rare, for both security reasons and time restrictions.

Attendees are discouraged from making personal requests of talent -- like for photos or autographs.

"Sometimes selfies heal, too," Brown joked, before adding, "That was beautiful."

The reboot of "Halloween," in which Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode, is set for release in October.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
High pressure is in control this weekend meaning that we are going to see very nice weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Will also be feeling less muggy outside, too. Enjoy!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events