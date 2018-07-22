Former Vanderbilt athlete fills backpacks for Metro students

Getting ready for the first day of school can be a challenge for both parents and their children. In Davidson County, the first day of school is August 7 -- that's just two weeks away!

A former Vanderbilt athlete Deona Davis is hoping to make that transition a little easier for Nashville families.

This is the third year in a row Davis has marshaled volunteers and donors to fill backpacks to give parents and students one less thing to worry about as the new school year approaches.

"It's been a lot of running around Nashville, picking up things, but it's been great because it's been donated," Davis said. "It's not a lot of me harassing people, saying 'hey, we need your support,' so it's been great having the partnership with all these organizations."

Davis' backpack event for MNPS continues to grow every year.

Last year, they handed out 1,200 filled backpacks. They hope to increase that number to 1,600 this year.

Metro students can get one at the MNPS Back-to-School Community Day at the Antioch Community Center on Sunday, July 29 from 3-6 p.m.