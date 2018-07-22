Clear

Children, disabled adult found alone inside SW Atlanta home

An Atlanta couple is under arrest after police found their children alone at home along with a disabled adult....

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Atlanta couple is under arrest after police found their children alone at home along with a disabled adult.

A former resident of the home, located on the 3000 block of Thornberry Lane, alerted police to the situation after returning to collect some belongings. That resident had moved out earlier in the month and when they came back to the home, they found the three young children and a 21 year-old disabled adult at the home unsupervised.

Police say the home was in deplorable condition with garbage and spoiled food everywhere.

The disabled adult was badly malnourished and taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

The parents returned home as officers were inside and they were both placed under arrest. Police also say the three small children appeared to be in good health and are now in the care of a relative.

