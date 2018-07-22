Democratic lawmaker calls for 'new generation' of leadership in party

A Democratic congressman from Massachusetts is calling for "a new generation of leadership" to emerge in the party come November.

"This is bigger than one person, what we need is a new generation of leadership to be honest about the problems that we face," Rep. Seth Moulton said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

When specifically asked about the direction of the Democratic Party on proposals like abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Moulton said that it is important for the party to have "a diversity of views" and to be careful about becoming "narrower."

"The reality is if we're going to be a majority party, if we're actually going to win in November, we've got to have a diversity of views and I think that's one of the things that's made our party strong in the past," Moulton told Tapper. "But if we become narrower, if we become more divided, then you know what? We can do that as Democrats, but we're just not going to win."

Moulton went on to say the "stakes are so high" in the upcoming midterm elections that it is crucial for Democrats to maintain a broad base.

"I think that the stakes are so high in November, the stakes are so high to put a check on this President, to put a check on the administration to restore some balance in Washington, that we've got to make sure that we have a broad base," he said.

Moulton also said he would not challenge House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if the opportunity arose, but added that the party needed a "uniter."

"I said very clearly that I'm not challenging Leader Pelosi. But I am going to talk about the type of leadership we need," he said.