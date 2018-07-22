Clear

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot to feature African-American lead

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018
Buffy lives.

The supernatural drama "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" will be getting a reboot with an African-American actress in the lead role, a Fox 21 Television Studios spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

"Like our world, it will be richly diverse, and like the original, some aspects of the series could be seen as metaphors for issues facing us all today," producers on the project told Deadline, which first reported news of the "Buffy" reboot.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" originally ran from 1996 to 2003 on WB and later UPN.

Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in the title role as Buffy Summers.

No actors have been cast in the series reboot yet.

Showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen has signed on to oversee the project. Director Joss Whedon, who created original series, will return to executive produce.

In addition to Gellar, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" catapulted the careers of actors David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon, James Marsters and Anthony Stewart Head.

It's unclear if any of the original cast members will be part of the new project.

Sunday is expected to be yet another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. For tonight, mostly clear skies are expected with lows in the 60s.
