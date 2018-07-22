Crestview man charged after shooting at Florida nightspot

A Crestview man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Crestview nightspot is in custody after being located outside his girlfriend's home Saturday by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says Tyrone Morris, 43, is charged with shooting a 26-year old man in the leg following an early morning altercation at the Split Oaks Saloon on James Lee Boulevard July 5.

The victim survived and later picked Morris out of a photographic line-up, according to OCSO.

Investigators believe the weapon used was a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Morris was located and arrested at North Okaloosa Medical Center on July 13, but the next day while in the process of being discharged to go to the jail, he fled the building, the Sheriff's Office says.

The OCSO found Morris early this morning outside a house on West Edney Avenue and took him to the Okaloosa County Jail. He is being held without bond on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and escape.