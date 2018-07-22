He can't vote. He's not even old enough to drive. But William Maillis already has a college degree.
William, 11, walked across a stage Saturday to receive his Associate in Arts degree from St. Petersburg College in Florida.
"I am totally fascinated by William and the work that he has done," Dr. Tonjua Williams, President of St. Petersburg College, told CNN affiliate Bay News 9. "He's extremely brilliant, very open and collaborative."
William started college in 2016 after graduating high school at age of 9. His parents say he was always on the "fast track." By the age of 2 he was doing simple math and by 4 he learned algebra.
"Everybody has gifts from God. I was gifted with knowledge and science and history," William told CNN affiliate WFTS.
So what's next? He plans to continue his education and will begin classes next month at the University of South Florida.
"I want to be an astrophysicist," William told CNN affiliate Bay News 9. "I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science."
His goal is to complete his doctorate by the time he's 18 -- the age many people are when they begin college.
Related Content
- He just graduated from college and wants to be an astrophysicist. Oh, and he's 11
- Mother and son graduate college together
- NJ teen earns college degree before graduating high school
- Student and grandma who raised her graduate college together – with honors
- Chicago teen on track to be family's first to graduate college killed at party
- Army veteran in hospice receives sweet gift before his son's college graduation
- He wanted to graduate from college before he was 100. He just did it at 66
- Mom and daughter graduate college together 40 years after mom started
- Shot and left for dead by the Taliban, 'Afghanistan's Malala' just graduated college with honors
- Quadruplets graduate high school together