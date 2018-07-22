Man jumps off Bayway to rescue dog

A man jumped off the Bayway Sunday to rescue his dog who had jumped off the bridge minutes earlier.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stuck in traffic following a serious crash on the Bayway. Officials said he decided to let the dog out of the vehicle for a break. A few moments later, the dog jumped off of the bridge.

The man watched from the Bayway as the dog swam in the water below him. After about ten minutes, he feared the dog was about to drown, so he jumped in the water to save the animal.

The rescue was a success. The man and the dog safely swam to the shore along the Causeway near Battleship Memorial Park.