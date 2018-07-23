At least 9 people shot in Toronto and shooter is dead, police say

[Breaking news update at 12:14 a.m.]

The shooter is dead after at least nine people were shot in Toronto around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from Toronto Police Services.

At this time, the conditions of the victims are unknown and a young girl is among those who were shot, police said on Twitter.

Witnesses are being transported by buses to multiple offices to speak with investigators, Toronto Police Sgt. Glenn Russell tells CNN.

There are several shooting scenes detectives are processing.

[Previous story, published at 11:37 p.m. ET]

Multiple people were shot outside of a Toronto, Canada, restaurant around 10 p.m. Sunday, Toronto police Sgt. Glenn Russell tells CNN.

The victims have been sent to trauma centers throughout the city, Russell says.

Eight people have been transported to various hospitals -- six to trauma hospitals, one to a pediatric trauma center and one to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services told CNN partner CTV. Two more people were to be transported from the scene to a local hospital -- making it a total of 10 patients so far, the Canadian station reported.

A witness who was standing near the scene told CTV that he heard about 20 shots and the sound of the weapon being reloaded repeatedly.

"And then, I saw the carnage as I ran down the street here to kind of follow the gunfire," the man told the station, who described the scene as "pretty crazy."

"I saw at least four people shot," he said.

Toronto Fire Services is assisting with efforts, Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak tells CNN.

Officials are expecting to issue a press release in the coming hours, according to police.

Developing story - more to come