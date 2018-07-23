URGENT - Multiple people shot outside restaurant in Toronto, police say

Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Multiple people were shot outside of a Toronto, Canada, restaurant around 10 p.m. Sunday, Toronto police Sgt. Glenn Russell tells CNN. The victims have been sent to trauma centers throughout the city, Russell says. Toronto Fire Services is assisting with efforts, Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak tells CNN. Officials are expecting to issue a press release in the coming hours, according to police.