URGENT - Multiple people shot outside restaurant in Toronto, police say

(CNN) -- Multiple people were shot outside of a Toronto, Canada, restaurant around 10 p.m. Sunday, Toronto police Sgt...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 12:31 AM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 12:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- Multiple people were shot outside of a Toronto, Canada, restaurant around 10 p.m. Sunday, Toronto police Sgt. Glenn Russell tells CNN. The victims have been sent to trauma centers throughout the city, Russell says. Toronto Fire Services is assisting with efforts, Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak tells CNN. Officials are expecting to issue a press release in the coming hours, according to police.

After a very nice weekend, things do begin to change for the upcoming workweek. For tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the 60s.
