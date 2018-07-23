Rand Paul to ask Trump to revoke Brennan security clearance

Republican Sen. Rand Paul tweeted Monday that he will ask President Donald Trump to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, who criticized Trump's performance last week at the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scroll for more content...

In an unusual move, Paul wrote that he will meet with Trump on Monday to discuss allegations that Brennan is "monetizing his security clearance" and "making millions of dollars divulging secrets to mainstream media." Paul added that he would ask Trump to revoke Brennan's clearance.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Brennan and has not yet received a response.

Revoking security clearance as a means for retaliation for political criticism is unusual. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December to lying to investigators, maintained his security clearance during President Barack Obama's administration after leading "Lock Her Up" chants at a Trump campaign event and also after Obama warned Trump against appointing him.

Former intelligence officials typically maintain high-level security clearances after they leave their posts - in some cases, they provide counsel to current officials during times of turnover.

Following the Helsinki summit where Trump declined to endorse the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, Brennan harshly condemned Trump's performance at the press conference calling it "nothing short of treasonous."

In the wake of the summit, Paul has been a notable defender of Trump, breaking with members of his party by declining to criticize him and attributing the backlash to "partisan politics."

Several House Republicans have accused Brennan of political bias and have suggested that his bias could have prevented him from being impartial in 2016. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte said Sunday that the committee is planning on calling in Brennan to testify.

"This is an extremely disturbing thing to see both he and (former FBI Director) James Comey, supposedly impartial government officials carrying out their jobs in very important areas in intelligence gathering and law enforcement, express the kind of extreme bias that they've shown now," Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, said on Fox News. "which I think reflects quite accurately what they were doing back in 2016."