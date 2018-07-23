Controversial symbol burned into local park

Dozens of people who call Omaha home are outraged after Saturday's finding at Memorial Park.

Park-goers noticed a symbol burned into the grass near Memorial Park as they were walking.

The symbol was a swastika.

The City of Omaha immediately took action and removed the area where the burn happened.

Now there is just a cut out square where the symbol once was.

Many people around the metro voiced their disgust about the symbol.

This coming just weeks after Nazi propaganda books were found in several free libraries around the Dundee neighborhood.

Fox 42 spoke to two women who go to the park often.

They both said they were shocked and upset someone could do this, especially at that specific park.

One woman said this behavior isn't Omaha and she hopes these incidents don't deter people from visiting or moving here.

A man Fox 42 spoke with was in tears.

He said he was deeply hurt and angry by the burning and wants whoever did this to be brought to justice.

He went to the park Sunday to plant a small American flag in the area.

Police are still investigating who burned the symbol into the grass.