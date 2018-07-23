Judge grants immunity for five witnesses in Manafort case

A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, has granted the request for five witnesses to testify with immunity in the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
US District Judge T.S. Ellis is also ordering the government to tell Manafort's team the nearly 30 witnesses they are going to use in the trial.
In addition, Ellis is expected to rule Monday on Manafort's request to delay the trial, slated to start this week.
A large portion of Monday's hearing, which will reconvene at 2 p.m. ET, has been dedicated to discussing a "data dump" of tens of thousands of pages of documents over the past month by the government.
Manafort appeared in person at Monday's hearing, wearing a green jumpsuit with a rumpled collar.
