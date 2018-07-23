Clear

Mark Hamill goes undercover as a stormtrooper at Comic-Con

This is what "Star Wars" dreams are made of.Mark Hamill, who was first to play Luke Skywalker in the "Star War...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 2:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This is what "Star Wars" dreams are made of.

Mark Hamill, who was first to play Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise, dressed up as a stormtrooper at this weekend's Comic-Con convention in San Diego.

The best part? Convention-goers had no idea it was him.

Hamill documented the covert operation on his Instagram account and joked that he lacked the height for the costume.

"#SDCC DAY 3 WISH LIST: A) Don't arouse any suspicions it's me because I'm too short for this costume," Hamill wrote alongside a series of photos. "B) Find that ultra-rare comic book I need to complete my collection C) Get @NathanHamill's autograph (if I can find Booth #1415) D) Find the perfect nacho."

Hamill's stormtrooping came one day after he dressed up in another disguise -- "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" gear.

In fairness to Hamill's fans, he did try to clue them in on his costume plans so they could try and spot him at the convention.

The Luke Skywalker masks should have been a give away.


