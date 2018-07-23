Clear

Police officers go above and beyond for grieving pet owner

Two Thibodaux Police officers are drawing praise for going above and beyond to help a grieving pet owner in their time of need.

Lieutenant John Sutton Jr. and K-9 Officer Drake Duet responded to a call over the weekend from a resident whose pet "experienced a tragic, unexpected death," according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

The two officers tried to comfort the grieving person, and then decided they could do more.

Sutton and Duet dug a grave for the deceased pet in the backyard and "respectfully buried the pet in attempt to relieve some of the burden and grief from the owner," according to the TPD.

The department's Facebook post about the officers' acts of kindness has been shared more than 200 times, and Thibodaux residents are leaving words of praise for the officers in the comments below the post.

