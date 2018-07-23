Clear

MCSO: Woman shoots at first responders after crash

A woman is in custody after she shot at first responders who were arriving at a crash scene in Waddell, according to ...

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 3:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman is in custody after she shot at first responders who were arriving at a crash scene in Waddell, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, who has not been identified, was involved in a collision that caused her to go off into a deserted area near Perryville Road and Olive Avenue late Sunday night.

When deputies and fire personnel arrived, the woman began to shoot toward the first responders into a neighborhood, said MCSO.

The first responders were able to retreat safely, allowing the Tactical Operations Unit (TOU) to secure the area.

After the woman was given commands by members of TOU, the woman exited the vehicle and stood in the middle of the road, said MCSO.

The woman then failed to follow further orders and a K9 was deployed. The woman was taken into custody without further incident, said MCSO.

The woman was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for her wounds. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation and MCSO said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the situation.

The intersection of Perryville Road and Olive Avenue is closed while detectives investigate the scene.

After a very nice weekend in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, things do begin to change for the upcoming workweek in terms of both temperatures & rain chances.
