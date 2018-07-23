Beloved dinosaur sculpture 'Trixie' stolen from home

A beloved dinosaur sculpture has been stolen from its home in Clairemont.
It is a metal triceratops dinosaur sculpture named "Trixie." The owner, Victoria, says she was purchased from Ricardo Breceda, the same artist who made sculptures in Anza Borrego and along CA-76.
Trixie has been a staple in the community for three years. She is usually dressed up for holidays and hands out goodies to kids in the neighborhood. She also has an Instagram page with almost 1,000 followers.
The owner believes she was stolen Saturday night or early Sunday morning. A police report has been filed, but nothing has come of it yet. Victoria says she has also gone door-to-door and posted on social media sites.
If you have any information about Trixie's disappearance, please call police.
