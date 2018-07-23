Avenatti pitched Michael Cohen on working together against Trump, source says

Michael Avenatti pitched Michael Cohen on working together against President Donald Trump at their dinner encounter last week, according to a source briefed on the chance meeting.

Cohen, the former personal lawyer to the President, was dining with his son and another person at Scalintella on Manhattan's Upper East Side when Avenatti, the attorney for former adult film star Stormy Daniels, walked into the restaurant. Cohen was eating dessert, according to the source.

Avenatti walked up to Cohen's table and pitched him on working together to resolve their differences, the source said. Avenatti is representing Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit against Trump over a dispute about a nondisclosure agreement that Cohen facilitated.

The source said the clear suggestion by Avenatti to Cohen was to work together against Trump.

According to the source, Cohen was stunned and taken aback by Avenatti's proposal. Cohen told Avenatti to speak with his lawyers.

Avenatti did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

On Friday, Avenatti told CNN he had a "lengthy" discussion with Cohen that he felt would be an important meeting.

"We had a very open, honest and frank discussion that I found to be extremely productive. It was lengthy. It was frank," Avenatti said.

He added, "Michael and I conversed and I found that meeting to be productive. That meeting could ultimately end up being a critical meeting."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.