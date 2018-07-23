Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officer shaves homeless man's beard to help him get a job

A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond over the weekend to help a homeless man land a job....

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 5:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond over the weekend to help a homeless man land a job.

Scroll for more content...

According to the City of Tallahassee Police Department, a citizen sent in a video of Officer Carlson shaving a homeless man's beard.

The homeless man reportedly entered a McDonald's looking for a job. The restaurant told him they wouldn't hire him unless he shaved his beard. The officer witnessed this occurrence and offered to help.

"So the officer went and got some clippers and shaved the man's beard so he could go back and get a job! I am so proud to live in a community where our deputies and officers are such wonderful people. Good job Tallahassee Police Department!!!," the citizen said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
A cloudy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on your Monday. Temperatures were in the mid 80s with warmer temperatures later this week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events