Man arrested on hate crime charges for threatening incident

Portland police say a man was arrested Sunday on hate crime charges in the Lents neighborhood.

At about 12:14 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Southeast Steele Street on a report of a person threatening someone while brandishing a firearm.

Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the victim. They learned the suspect had threatened the victim at a camp near the Springwater Corridor Trail between Southeast Steele Street and Southeast Mitchell Street.

Officers found a person matching the suspect's description near the camp located at the Springwater Corridor Trail. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police found and seized the firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

Based on information learned during the investigation, officers believe the suspect made biased statements at the victim while menacing the victim with a firearm.

No one was injured.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Kipoung Somsanuk. Somsanuk was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing and intimidation in the second degree.