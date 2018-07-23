Suspect identified after officer shot at Walmart

Police have identified the suspect in a Sunday night shooting that injured a High Point police officer.

Tyler N. Carrico, 26, was arrested following the incident, according to police.

At 9:04 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to the Walmart at 2628 S. Main St. regarding a report of a man refusing to leave the store.

On the scene, officers found Carrico sitting in a corner of the Walmart's customer service area, High Point police reported.

After an officer spoke with Carrico, the suspect attempted to run away, according to police. The officer brought Carrico to the ground behind the customer service desk.

He then held the suspect at gunpoint and radioed for backup.

Once the second officer arrived, police say Carrico attempted to take the gun from the officer holding him at gunpoint.

In the struggle, the gun fired into the officer's hand.

When Carrico allegedly tried to run away again, an officer cornered him in the self-checkout section. Police report Carrico punched the officer and continued to run.

Additional responding officers tackled Carrico in the Walmart's produce section.

High Point police describe Carrico as continuing to be verbally and physically combative after he was handcuffed. Officials restrained him in leg irons.

The injured officer assisted in the pursuit until Carrico was arrested, at which time he was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer had to get five stitches and has since been released from the hospital.

The officer who was punched took only minor injuries.

Carrico faces charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer and injury to personal property.

Police report no store employees, patrons or civilians were injured.