Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet that entered Israeli airspace

The Israeli military shot down a Syrian fighter jet that entered Israeli airspace on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 9:05 AM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 9:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Israeli military shot down a Syrian fighter jet that entered Israeli airspace on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears of further military escalation in the region.

The Sukhoi jet entered two kilometers into Israeli airspace when two Patriot missiles were launched to intercept the aircraft, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement. The fighter jet was being monitored by Israel during its flight.

In the statement, the IDF said it had observed an increase in internal fighting in Syria adjacent to Israel, including increased activity from Syria's air force.

This is the first time since 2014 that Israel has shot down a Syrian plane.

This is a developing story...

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
