Clear

Flash floods rip through southern Colorado

Residents were told to evacuate some parts of southern Colorado after the area was hit by hail, heavy rain and flooding.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Folks in Southern Colorado could be seen shoveling, yes shoveling, hail off their property Monday.

The region was slammed with hail, heavy rain and flooding over the weekend and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding led the government of Manitou Springs City, about 80 miles southwest of Denver, to close offices and advise residents to evacuate to higher ground. An evacuation center opened at a community church.

One highway in Teller County, about 100 miles southwest of Denver, was covered with 3 feet of mud, the county's Sheriff's office said in a tweet Monday. Mudslides had been reported in other areas of the state as well.

Denver International Airport was at a full ground stop Monday afternoon because of the severe weather, according to CNN affiliate KMGH-TV, and power outages were reported because of the weather system as well.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office alerted residents about flash flooding on Twitter.

"Residents near Fountain Creek are urged to be aware of rising waters and seek high ground. DO NOT ENTER FLOOD WATERS ON FOOT OR IN A VEHICLE," the tweet read.

CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said the region was walloped with 1 to 3 inches of rain. That's more than the normal rainfall for this time of year in southern Colorado, he said.

"The ground was also soggy from rainfall from the previous rainfall they have had," he said.

Thunderstorms are possible throughout the week, the NWS states. The best chance for widespread storms will be Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The main threats from this system include heavy downpours, small hail and 45 mph wind gusts. There will be a potential for flash flooding each day, the NWS said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events