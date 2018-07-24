Dublin hotels: Good choices on any budget

Dublin's calling cards as a worthy destination are well-known: History, literary achievements and friendly folks big on Irish hospitality.

Scroll for more content...

But did you know Dublin is coming into its own when it comes to hotels? Here are 10 good choices of a place to stay no matter your travel budget:

LUXURY

The Westbury

This traditional hotel enjoys an enviable location just off Dublin's main shopping thoroughfare, Grafton Street. Renovations earlier this decade have given new life to The Westbury's classic atmosphere: flourishes of modern decor take on an Asian-meets-Western aesthetic with cool, rich tones.

The Westbury has more than 200 rooms, and each includes custom-designed furniture, Lissadell bedding, Sealy mattresses and Aromatherapy Associates toiletries, as well as Nespresso machines.

Though the on-site Marble Bar is more modern than its name suggests, the menu has a nice selection of bubbly and Irish whiskeys. The Westbury is one of the few places in Dublin where one can still partake of traditional afternoon tea.

The Westbury Hotel, Grafton St Dublin 2, Dublin Dublin 2 Ireland; +353 1 679 1122

Merrion

The Merrion is all class, kitted out in gleaming white marble and gorgeous restored Georgian details. The hotel's 123 guestrooms are light and airy, fitted to an impeccable standard with period furnishings and Irish fabrics in neutral tones.

Standard rooms and the penthouse are situated in the Garden Wing and boast the usual conveniences, along with luxury touches such as Italian marble bathtubs and plush bathrobes.

The onsite Tethra Spa has an infinity pool, steam room and menu of treatments, while a suite of bars and drawing rooms offer luxuriant spaces in which to unwind over tea or a pint of the Black Stuff.

The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2 Ireland; +353 1 603 0700

The Dylan

One of Dublin's hippest boutique hotels and a favorite haunt of pop stars and social media gurus, the Dylan is all swank with imaginative, Asian-inspired decor that strays from minimalism with tasteful bursts of rich color and detailing -- think creative headboards, elaborate mirrors and fresh orchids.

A true boutique hotel, the Dylan has only 44 rooms, each of which is kitted out with "seventh heaven" foam beds, Mark Buxton toiletries and iPods preloaded with a walking tour of Dublin.

Downstairs, you're treated to a chic restaurant with a menu of fresh Irish ingredients, as well as a cocktail bar with lovely terrace.

The Dylan, Eastmoreland Place, Dublin, Ireland; +353 1 660 3000

The Marker Hotel

The rooftop is a major part of the Marker experience. Along with the expected dining and drinking with great views of the Dublin docklands, you can also have a yoga session on the roof during warm summer weather on Saturdays.

The Marker sits between the Liffey and Dublin's Grand Canal, and it's about 2.2 kilometers (1.3 miles) from St. Stephen's Green.

Rooms have floor to ceiling windows for plenty of natural light. Irish designers gave the rooms a clean look with contemporary furnishings. Bathrooms are finished in luxurious white and black marble.

The Marker also offers various spa packages such as "Stay Sunday, Spa Monday" and "FriDate."

The Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin 2, D02 CK38, Ireland; +353 1 687 5100

Shelbourne Hotel

This Marriott property sets a decidedly elegant tone from its red-brick Victorian exterior to its timeless luxurious interior. It has features you expect from a five-star property, including an indoor pool, fitness room, salon and full-service spa. Rooms are well-appointed in classic stately Irish charm.

The location, right on St. Stephen's Green, means you're mere steps away from some of Dublin's top attractions.

And while you're close to so many great dining options, the Shelbourne's Saddle Room restaurant is a Dublin favorite and specializes in steaks and fresh seafood, including an oyster bar. And the Lord Mayor's Room serves traditional afternoon tea.

Perhaps its most unusual feature: a "genealogy butler" who assists people with Irish roots in tracing their family tree.

Shelbourne Hotel, 27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland; +353 1 663 4500

MID-RANGE

The Clarence

Co-owned by Bono and The Edge of U2 fame, this riverside hotel is all class, with its bright oak woods and chocolate leathers.

It has 50 rooms and suites -- many of which overlook the River Liffey. The Clarence qualifies for boutique status, but without all the bombast that characterizes many designer hotels. Colors are muted and classic, and furnishings are handcrafted by Irish artisans.

The Clarence is also known for its Octagon Bar and accompanying octagonal glass dome, which is where its rock star owners first fell in love with the hotel and decided to buy it in 1992. Well-founded rumors suggest they can sometimes be seen drinking here when in Dublin.

The Clarence, 6-8 Wellington Quay, Dublin 2 Ireland; +353 1 407 0800

The Dean Dublin

Opened in 2014, The Dean's exterior presents classic Georgian charm in brick. Inside, you'll find stylish boutique interiors of dark tones with delightful pops of color -- all with a 21st-century sensibility.

There's some definite marketing to the hipster crowd with rooms categorized as "mod pod," "punk bunk" and Hi Fi (the choices also help with budgeting). And its amenities speak to that hipster vibe as well: rainforest showers, Nespresso machine and even old-school record players for folks traveling with their vinyl collections.

Sophie's is the popular rooftop restaurant and bar. The Dean is a very easy stroll away from St. Stephen's Green in the heart of the city.

The Dean Dublin, 33 Harcourt St, Saint Kevin's, Dublin 2, Ireland; +353 1 607 8110

Ariel House

If you prefer a quieter location a little bit away from the revelry of central Dublin, you might wish to look into the Ariel House. It's in Ballsbridge, a neigborhood of wide, tree-lined streets.

The hotel is about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) away from St. Stephen's Green, so it's a relatively easy walk or ride back to the middle of things. You'll be sharing an area with embassies from the United States, the Czech Republic and Italy.

The hotel encompasses three buildings that still retain their Victorian-era charm. A big highlight here is the breakfast, which emphasizes fresh, local ingredients. Menu items include made-from-scratch granola, poached eggs, smoked salmon and pancakes.

Ariel House, 50-54 Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, D04 DD27, Ireland; +353 1 668 5512

BUDGET

Harding Hotel

Comfy and friendly, the Harding Hotel is on Fishamble Lane, where Handel's "Messiah" premiered in 1742. More specifically, it's located directly across from Christchurch Cathedral, which is visible from some rooms, and is within walking distance of all of Dublin's main sights.

The Harding exemplifies the Irish term "cheap and cheerful." Rooms are basic and smallish, but well maintained, with modern furnishings and soft mattresses. Rooms are also outfitted with free Wi-Fi.

The downstairs bar, Darkey Kelly's, is an old-school Dublin pub. The Harding's on-site restaurant, Copper Alley Bistro, serves a simple menu of Irish favorites.

The Harding Hotel, Copper Alley, Fishamble Street, Christchurch, Dublin 2, Ireland; +353 (0)1 679 6500

Jacobs Inn

If you're having to see Dublin on a tight budget, consider this hostel that's close to the Liffey and about 1.7 kilometers (1 mile) from St. Stephens Green.

Hostels are a great way to meet fellow travelers. Jacobs Inn facilitates this with a social room that has a pool table, Foosball, board games and the like.

Jacobs Inn is bright and clean with interior primary colors that pop. Its dorm rooms can hold six to 12 fellow travelers and have bunk beds. The hostel also has new pods that allow you to sleep in tight but relatively luxurious quarters. For groups of four or less, they have rooms that allow a little more privacy.

A simple breakfast -- all you wish to eat -- is included in the price.

Jacobs Inn, 21-28 Talbot Pl, Mountjoy, Dublin 1, D01 W5P8, Ireland; +353 1 855 5660