Trump set to address veterans in Missouri

President Donald Trump will address a gathering of US war veterans on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, where a local newspaper has already rolled out a warning about his bellicose rhetoric toward Iran.

Trump is set to deliver remarks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars' annual convention, just a day after his second Veterans Affairs secretary was confirmed. But his appearance also comes amid a confluence of controversy involving Trump on the world stage, including an all-caps tweet two days earlier warning Iran that continued threats would result in "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."

Trump's tweet prompted an editorial from the Kansas City Star urging Trump to take the opportunity "to listen -- and we mean really listen -- to some of the heroes who will be on hand to hear him."

"They surely will have something to say about the realities of war and the horrors of combat," the newspaper's editorial board wrote. "Those insights would be good for Trump to hear now as he continues to rattle his saber at foes around the globe."

Trump's saber-rattling toward Iran also comes as he has sought out a less confrontational approach to Russia that has left the President's critics and supporters alike accusing him of adopting a weak posture in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump last week in Helsinki refused to back the US intelligence community's assessment of Russian interference in 2016 over Putin's denials, before later attempting to walk back his remarks and reaffirm his support for US intelligence agencies.

Trump has sought to sweep away that controversy with another, signaling on Monday that he may revoke the security clearances of several former national security officials who have criticized him.

The President's trip to Kansas City will also include a political component. Trump will also hold a roundtable with supporters and will deliver remarks at a fundraising luncheon benefiting Josh Hawley, the Republican seeking to unseat Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.