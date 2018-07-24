Clear

Trump administration plans to help farmers hurt by global trade tensions

The Trump administration will announce a plan on Tuesday to extend billions of dollars in aid to farmers negatively a...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 12:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump administration will announce a plan on Tuesday to extend billions of dollars in aid to farmers negatively affected by tariffs resulting from President Donald Trump's widening trade feud with other countries.

Scroll for more content...

The administration is expected to roll out the plan Tuesday afternoon, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN, offering much-needed support to farmers caught up in the burgeoning trade war.

US agriculture exports have been a prime target of China and other countries that have retaliated against the series of tariffs Trump has imposed in recent months. Politico first reported news of the aid plan.

After Trump announced plans to impose $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing retaliated with plans to impose tariffs on a range of agricultural products from the US including soybeans, grains, meats and dairy products.

Canada, Mexico and the European Union also struck back at Trump's leveling of US steel and aluminum tariffs by hitting US exports of agriculture products and other heavily exported US goods.

Trump had previously directed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to explore options to mitigate financial losses US farmers are suffering as trade tensions between the US and other countries heat up.

The administration has so far downplayed the impact of Trump's ratcheting up of trade tensions on US producers by emphasizing the long-term benefits of his efforts to even out US trade relationships. The rollout of billions of dollars in aid on Tuesday will be the first action Trump has taken to protect farmers from the whiplash they have had to face in recent months.

Perdue, for one, has called the impact on farmers a "temporary situation," but had signaled that the administration would consider efforts to mitigate farmers' financial losses.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events