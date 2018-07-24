Clear

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 2:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Karlie Kloss can soon call Ivanka Trump her sister-in-law.

The fashion model and her boyfriend of six years, Joshua Kushner announced Tuesday that they are engaged.

Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and a senior adviser to President Trump.

Kloss confirmed the news via on Instagram with a sweet caption, "I love you more than I have words to express," she wrote. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

Kushner also posted a photo of his future wife with a simple caption, "fianc-."

Congratulations to the happy couple.

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
