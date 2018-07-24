Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged

Karlie Kloss can soon call Ivanka Trump her sister-in-law.

The fashion model and her boyfriend of six years, Joshua Kushner announced Tuesday that they are engaged.

Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and a senior adviser to President Trump.

Kloss confirmed the news via on Instagram with a sweet caption, "I love you more than I have words to express," she wrote. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

Kushner also posted a photo of his future wife with a simple caption, "fianc-."

Congratulations to the happy couple.