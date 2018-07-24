Clear

Want to be on the Paul Manafort jury? Start here

Dozens of potential jurors in the upcoming trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort ...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dozens of potential jurors in the upcoming trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were given a questionnaire to determine their ability to serve on what is expected to be a three-week trial.

Scroll for more content...

Here's the questionnaire given out in the Alexandria, Virginia, court:

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events