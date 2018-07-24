Man shot by brother after argument

Mobile Police said a man was shot by his brother after an argument at a home in West Mobile.
Officers were called to Felhorn Street East around 10:30 a.m Sunday, July 22. The victim told police he was arguing with his brother over property the two had traded.
The victim said he was hit with birdshot during the altercation. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The alleged gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.
