Man shot by brother after argument

Mobile Police said a man was shot by his brother after an argument at a home in West Mobile.Officers were call...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mobile Police said a man was shot by his brother after an argument at a home in West Mobile.

Officers were called to Felhorn Street East around 10:30 a.m Sunday, July 22. The victim told police he was arguing with his brother over property the two had traded.

The victim said he was hit with birdshot during the altercation. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
