RHAMP helps disabled in Denver get ramps, stair lifts, other needed modifications

A disability can be devastating to a family's income and making changes to a home isn't cheap.
But a program in Denver helps income-qualified families make needed changes.
The program provides handicap accessibility improvements to a home including handicap ramps, lifts for chairs and stairs, grab bars, ADA bathroom fixtures and roll-in showers.
"It allows people with disabilities to better maneuver in their homes, " said Tracy Huggins, the Executive Director of Denver's Urban Renewal Authority.
The Renter/Homeowner Access Modification Program, RHAMP, is a grant program. It pays for the needed improvements up to $7,500.
"There has to be somebody who is disabled in home and the improvements stay with the home," Huggins said.
There are income requirements for the grant program. Learn more on DURA's website.
