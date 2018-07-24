Clear

Man arrested, accused of shooting at Navy SEALs

A homeless man was arrested late Monday evening after police said he shot a pellet gun at a group of Navy SEALS train...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 4:02 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A homeless man was arrested late Monday evening after police said he shot a pellet gun at a group of Navy SEALS training in the Liberty Station area.

The incident was reported at around 10:30 p.m. near the Nimitz Bridge on Halsey Road, according to San Diego and Harbor police.

The SEALs told police that they were in the midst of training exercises on a flotilla when someone fired multiple shots from a pellet gun at them.

Responding officers located the man in the area a short time later and found a realistic-looking pellet gun in his backpack. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

The suspected shooter, identified as a homeless man, told police that he was assaulted and wanted to press charges. Police did not immediately say if they were looking into the man's claims.

No injuries were reported.

