Police: Naked Man Locks Himself In McDonald's Bathroom

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police were called to a McDonald's in Nashville after employees reported that a naked man had locked himself in a bathroom.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, officers responded to the fast food chain's Nolensville Pike location on Monday and found Brody Young in the women's restroom.

He was reportedly naked and locked in a stall. Police said he was behaving erratically, doing jumping jacks, and hitting the wall.

Management told officers he'd been there all day.

Officers asked Young to stand up and reported that he smelled "strongly of chemical fumes… as if he'd been huffing."

Due to his erratic behavior, police said he was deemed a danger to himself and others. He was arrested for public intoxication.

Police said he has a valid trespass waiver on file.

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
