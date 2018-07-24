Clear

Volunteers helping the homeless beat the heat

With the sun beating down and the pavement sizzling, outside there are not any fans or air conditioning to help Portl...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 4:01 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 4:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With the sun beating down and the pavement sizzling, outside there are not any fans or air conditioning to help Portland's homeless cool off during intense temperatures – and the tents only intensify the heat.

Scroll for more content...

"It's kind of miserable," said Trran Cooper, standing outside his tent Sunday evening. "As soon as it gets 95 (degrees) or higher, there's definitely a threshold there where it gets unbearable all of a sudden."

Cooper has lived in his outdoor setup of tents and tarps for a year-and-a-half – staying outside all through winter as well. Summer, he said, is tougher.

"In the winter you can wrap up in blankets. It's a lot easier to get warm than it is to cool off," Cooper said.

Out on the streets, just having some shade and enough water is a luxury.

Luckily, Patrick Johnson has both at his camp. He walks to nearby fountains twice a day to fill up his canteen at a bubbler fountain.

"This is actually refrigerator line," Cooper said, holding up a thin tube. "With the constant bubblers, you just walk up, slide it in."

It's the resourcefulness to survive, but some help goes a long way.

FOX 12 tagged along with Union Gospel Mission's search and rescue team, as volunteers and staff members made rounds to several homeless camps to check on folks, hand out ice-cold water, meals and other supplies.

"Dehydration is very serious, it's dangerous," said team member Joseph Larsen. "If it's 90 degrees or above we hand cool bottles of water to keep them hydrated."

Some nights, the team will hand out up to 200 bottles of water.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events