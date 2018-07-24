Clear

Endangered panther struck and killed by vehicle

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle. It's the 16th fatal collision this year, out o...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 4:02 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle. It's the 16th fatal collision this year, out of 18 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 4-year-old male were collected Saturday in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
