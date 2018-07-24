Clear

Former secretaries of state reunite for cameo on CBS show

Three former secretaries of state -- Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton -- will appear together on ...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three former secretaries of state -- Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton -- will appear together on the CBS show "Madam Secretary" this fall, according to a tweet from Albright.

The three former secretaries convened to take a photo with actress T-a Leoni, who portrays the nation's top diplomat in the CBS drama.

Posted Tuesday by Albright to her Twitter account, the photo captures the four secretaries of state -- real and fictional ---all smiling widely together.

"It's always nice to consult with my successors," Albright wrote in a tweet along with the photo.

Clinton, Powell and Albright will all guest star on an episode of the CBS drama that airs on October 7, Albright wrote in her tweet. She's previously appeared on the program in 2015, according to iMDb.

It will be the first appearance on the program by both Clinton and Powell.

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
