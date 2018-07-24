Clear
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Singer Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after suffering an apparent drug overdose, a source close to her family tells CNN.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to CNN it received a call at 11:22 am for a medical emergency, and transported a 25-year-old woman to a local hospital.

Jeff Lee, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said the emergency was in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Laurel Canyon area.

A representative for Lovato did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lovato's hospitalization on Tuesday comes just weeks after the singer, who has struggled with substance abuse, revealed she had recently suffered a relapse.

The pop star made the revelation about the setback in a single, "Sober," released late last month.

Lovato, 25, said in March that she was celebrating six years of sobriety.

The singer has spoken candidly in interviews about her use of cocaine and addiction to alcohol, as well as mental health issues and an eating disorder.

"Sober" did not reveal the nature of Lovato's relapse. In it she sang, "I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I want to be a role model but I'm only human."

In the song Lovato also sang, "I'm sorry that I'm here again. I promise I'll get help."

Lovato was set to perform Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tuesday was a VERY nice day with sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s. As we go through tonight, expect clear skies to continue with lows dropping into the low 60s. A nice night to sleep with the windows open!
