Popeyes shuts down location after viral video reports roaches, unsanitary conditions

A Detroit Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is closed after a video purporting to show deplorable conditions inside the restaurant went viral on social media.

Crews from the Detroit Health Department are on the scene. The department has issued the following statement about the situation.

The Detroit Health Department's Food Safety Team is currently on site and investigating the Popeye's location at 14180 Gratiot. The location is temporarily closed and the Popeye's management is cooperating with the Health Department and following all cleaning protocols.

The Detroit Health Department will continue to work with the Popeye's location and it will work to make the sure the restaurant is in compliance prior to reopening.

Popeyes' corporate media relations responded saying:

"Food safety and quality is always a top priority for the Popeyes brand. The Franchisee who owns and operates this location has worked with local health officials to ensure that the restaurant is thoroughly sanitized and safe. At this time, the restaurant is fully operational after passing all health inspections."

Media relations also adds that the business was voluntarily closed Tuesday in order to sanitize and they have now reopened. However, as of 4 p.m., the doors at the restaurant remained closed and no customers were allowed inside.