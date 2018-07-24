1 Trump Russia tweet, translated

On Tuesday afternoon, the President of the United States tweeted about his most/least favorite subject: Russia. It went like this:

"I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don't want Trump!"

Following the logic and facts (such as they are) in a Trump tweet is no easy feat. So let's break down what Trump said -- and what he meant, sentence by sentence.

1.-"I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election.

Translation: It's been nine days since my summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I'll never admit this but I botched it totally when I didn't tell Putin that Russia meddled in the election and that he needs to stop now or face serious consequences. I also screwed up my attempts to clarify what I said and what I meant once I got back from Finland. As a result, my own party is really not happy with me. And my staff is perplexed.- So I just want them all to know I am back on it! I am "very concerned" about the Russia threat. There, I said it!

2. "Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats."

Translation: Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help me and hurt Hillary Clinton. The intelligence community and everyone this side of Devin Nunes says it. But I can't admit that Russia meddled because it would mean I colluded. Or I lost. Or something bad. Sooooooo, I'll turn it on its head!- Since I am so tough on Russia, then any attempts by Russia to interfere in the 2018 election must be to help Democrats. Even though I am still not convinced Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Could have been some 400-pound kid.

3. "They definitely don't want Trump!"

Translation: Sure, sure Putin said last week in Helsinki that he wanted me to win. But that was last week!- And as I mentioned in the last sentence, no one has been tougher on Russia than me. So why would Putin want to meddle in an election -- if he did it at all!- -- to help someone he knows will be so tough on him? The logic is airtight!

The Point: What Trump says and what he means are two very different things. Always.

