Pakistan goes to polls in most consequential election in years

Pakistan goes to the polls Wednesday in what could be its most consequential election in years and only the second transfer of power from one civilian administration to another in the country's history.

Scroll for more content...

The run-up to the vote has been dogged by concern over the influence wielded by the country's powerful military and violent attacks by militant groups which have left around 200 people dead.

Whoever forms the next government will shape Pakistan's geopolitical future for years to come, with the nuclear-armed state facing uncertainty over its economy and relationships with both the United States and China.

They will also have to deal with the continued fallout from the arrest and conviction of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges.

Key timings

8am local (11pm ET Tue): Polls open

6pm (9am ET): Polls close (could be extended to 7pm/10am if large turnout or delays in voting)

8-9pm (11am - 12pm ET): Election Commission of Pakistan to begin announcing regional results

11pm onwards (2pm ET): General results should start coming into shape, candidates may begin conceding or declaring victory

Security concerns

Wednesday's vote comes after weeks of increasing tensions in Pakistan, amid a massive crackdown on the media and allegations the military is secretly backing the campaign of former cricket star Imran Khan.

Controversy has also arisen over allowing militant groups to participate in the election, even as others have experienced restrictions on campaigning.

Khan has repeatedly denied claims he is supported by the military, and condemned the harassment of election candidates.

A huge security operation is underway across the country after violence left dozens dead -- including 150 people killed by a suicide bombing in Balochistan which targeted an election candidate and led to suggestions the vote could be delayed in order to get the situation under control.

The military has ruled the country indirectly or directly for much of its 71-year history and retains tight control over defense and foreign policy, as well as its own business empire.

Army officials said more than 370,000 troops will be deployed today as polls open to ensure a "fair and free" election, although independent groups, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have expressed "serious reservations about the extraordinary powers accorded to security forces."

Pakistan election: Who is likely to be the country's next leader?

Tight race

With the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) still on the back foot after the arrest and imprisonment of its former leader Sharif, the election represents a real chance for the upstart center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to break into the two-party system which has traditionally dominated national politics.

PTI's charismatic populist, and former international cricketing demigod, Imran Khan is hoping to edge out PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif, brother of the deposed leader.

The final result may go down to the wire however, leaving candidates in coalition negotiations with the once dominant Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by the 29-year-old Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Pakistan has always had a significant number of smaller parties, which are usually on the fringe of political conversation but could assume a new level of importance if Khan or another candidate needs to rely on them to form a coalition government. In among these fringe groups are some far-right Islamist parties, including some known to be sympathetic to militant groups.

Khan has built on his sporting celebrity and the PTI's success as a regional party to emerge as a change candidate, attracting religious conservatives and drilling down on Pakistan's endemic corruption -- a task made easier by Sharif's conviction.

Some analysts say however that he lacks the national-level political experience to enact any meaningful reform, and will be hampered by less than loyal allies in his party and the influence of the military.

All eyes will be on whether Shahbaz Sharif can maintain the PML-N's grip on its stronghold in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous and richest province. It will be exceedingly difficult for Khan to take power without winning Punjab.