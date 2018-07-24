Her husband was shot dead on his bike ride to work. She says you can do something to help.

As a emergency medicine doctor, Georgia Hsieh says she has seen firsthand what guns can do. But she never imagined someone she loved would become a victim of gun violence.

Hsieh's husband, Mark Hausknecht, was fatally shot as he rode his bike to work on Friday. Houston police say another cyclist shot him, but it is not clear right now if the shooting was targeted, random or the result of road rage.

Hsieh told CNN that she could not understand why anyone would want to harm him. An acclaimed cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush, Hausknecht spent his career "saving and prolonging the lives of others," Hsieh said in a statement.

She resisted the suggestion that her husband's death was senseless, calling it a "trite" way to characterize the scourge of gun violence. What is senseless, she said, "is the misguided notion that any society with more guns is a safer society."

"So many have asked what can be done to help. While law enforcement has given you their focus on finding the criminal, I am asking you to use your vote and your voice to stem the tide of this growing public health epidemic," she said in a statement.

She urged people to contact their elected officials and ask them to support "sensible" gun laws.

"We owe it to future generations to leave a safer environment," she said. "Mark loved this city. To honor him -- work hard, be responsible, patient, tolerant and compassionate."

Houston police released an artist's sketch and surveillance images of the suspect and are seeking the public's help.