Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in California

For one lucky person, this week just got a whole lot better.
A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, according to a tweet on the state lottery's verified Twitter feed.
The winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road, the tweet said. It's the sole winning ticket, according to Mega Millions. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.
The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million -- was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.
The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.
