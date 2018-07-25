Clear

The trade war is starting to hurt American automakers

The trade war is making things difficult for American automakers.General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported low...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 9:03 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 9:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The trade war is making things difficult for American automakers.

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported lower profit Wednesday and cut their forecasts.

GM cited rising commodity prices. Steel and aluminum prices have gone up since the Trump administration imposed tariffs on those imports. That includes domestic steel and aluminum, which are more expensive without the threat of lower-priced imports.

The Trump administration is also considering a tariff on imported cars and trucks, as well as on auto parts. Every car assembled at US auto factories includes parts from foreign manufacturers.

Shares of GM and Fiat Chrysler fell in pre-market trading, as did shares of rival Ford, which is scheduled to report results after the market closes.

After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
